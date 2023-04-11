Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Receives $181.69 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirty-two ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $181.69.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Target in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Target in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Target from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Target from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on Target from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 15th.

Get Target alerts:

Target Stock Performance

Target stock opened at $169.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $77.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $166.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $160.38. Target has a 1-year low of $137.16 and a 1-year high of $254.87.

Target Announces Dividend

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The retailer reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $31.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.73 billion. Target had a return on equity of 25.63% and a net margin of 2.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.19 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Target will post 8.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. Target’s payout ratio is currently 72.24%.

Insider Activity at Target

In other news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 35,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.98, for a total transaction of $5,564,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 191,272 shares in the company, valued at $30,408,422.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Target

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TGT. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Target during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 122.1% during the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 191 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new stake in Target in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new position in shares of Target in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Target by 96.2% in the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 206 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.86% of the company’s stock.

Target Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.