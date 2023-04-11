Terra Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $328.51 Million (LUNA)

Terra (LUNA) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 11th. One Terra coin can currently be bought for about $1.31 or 0.00004358 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Terra has traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Terra has a market capitalization of $328.51 million and $60.12 million worth of Terra was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00009313 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00003630 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001030 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 35.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00004501 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001517 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000038 BTC.

About Terra

Terra (LUNA) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on May 27th, 2022. Terra’s total supply is 1,004,262,701 coins and its circulating supply is 250,959,042 coins. Terra’s official website is terra.money. The official message board for Terra is medium.com/terra-money. Terra’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Terra is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Terra Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra is an open-source blockchain hosting a vibrant ecosystem of decentralized applications (dApps) and top-tier developer tools. It uses proof-of-stake consensus and ground-breaking technologies to provide an unparalleled DeFi experience. On May 25th, 2022, Terra Classic users passed governance proposal 1623, which outlined the genesis of a new Terra chain and the airdrop of Luna tokens to users. On May 27th, 2022, the phoenix-1 Terra mainnet launched. UST was an algorithmic stablecoin created by Terraform Labs which tied to Luna tokens but lost its peg and crashed, leading to the collapse of both Luna and UST.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Terra should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Terra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

