Terril Brothers Inc. Has $14.88 Million Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Terril Brothers Inc. reduced its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 328,874 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,671 shares during the quarter. Citigroup makes up about 7.3% of Terril Brothers Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Terril Brothers Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $14,875,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Citigroup during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 96.6% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 814 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. 70.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Citigroup

In other Citigroup news, CEO Titilope Cole sold 11,903 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.10, for a total transaction of $608,243.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 65,764 shares in the company, valued at $3,360,540.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Citigroup news, insider Sara Wechter sold 2,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.77, for a total transaction of $149,771.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 82,779 shares in the company, valued at $4,202,689.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Titilope Cole sold 11,903 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.10, for a total transaction of $608,243.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 65,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,360,540.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,353 shares of company stock valued at $1,403,390 over the last 90 days. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Citigroup Price Performance

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Citigroup from $87.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $52.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.59.

NYSE:C traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $46.89. 6,031,823 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,662,434. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. Citigroup Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.01 and a 1 year high of $54.56. The company has a market cap of $91.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $48.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.03.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.08). Citigroup had a return on equity of 8.14% and a net margin of 14.73%. The company had revenue of $18.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.91 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 28th. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 29.14%.

About Citigroup

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking, Institutional Clients Group, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

