Terril Brothers Inc. Lowers Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Terril Brothers Inc. trimmed its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Get Rating) by 14.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,770 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Terril Brothers Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Grimes & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 6,968,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,331,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151,261 shares in the last quarter. LVZ Inc. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 5,414.3% in the 4th quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 779,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,096,000 after acquiring an additional 765,740 shares in the last quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 94.4% in the 4th quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,180,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,176,000 after acquiring an additional 573,154 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 185.0% in the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 483,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,261,000 after acquiring an additional 314,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,952,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,332,000 after acquiring an additional 270,902 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of JPST traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $50.21. The company had a trading volume of 1,369,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,088,765. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a one year low of $49.99 and a one year high of $50.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.19.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

