The Buckle, Inc. Same Store Sales Grow 1.8% in March, Shares Climb by 0% (NYSE:BKE)

Buckle’s (NYSE:BKE – Get Rating) same store sales increased by 1.8% during the month of March. Buckle’s stock rose by 0% in the first full-day of trading following the news.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on BKE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Buckle in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group began coverage on Buckle in a research note on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company.

Get Buckle alerts:

Insider Transactions at Buckle

In other Buckle news, SVP Michelle Hoffman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.45, for a total transaction of $454,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 63,882 shares in the company, valued at $2,903,436.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 40.20% of the company’s stock.

Buckle Trading Down 0.5 %

BKE stock opened at $33.87 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $38.68 and its 200 day moving average is $40.19. Buckle has a 12-month low of $26.50 and a 12-month high of $50.35. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 1.05.

Buckle (NYSE:BKE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 10th. The company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $401.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $386.36 million. Buckle had a return on equity of 65.52% and a net margin of 18.93%. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.69 earnings per share.

Buckle Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.13%. Buckle’s payout ratio is presently 27.29%.

Institutional Trading of Buckle

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. DGS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Buckle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $378,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Buckle in the 4th quarter valued at $619,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Buckle in the 4th quarter worth $2,458,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Buckle by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 43,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,988,000 after acquiring an additional 10,107 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Buckle during the 4th quarter valued at about $455,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.99% of the company’s stock.

About Buckle

(Get Rating)

The Buckle, Inc engages in the business of retailing medium to better-priced casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for fashion-conscious young men and women. The firm is also involved in the provision of customer services such as free hemming, free gift-packaging, easy layaways, private label credit card, and guest loyalty program.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Buckle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Buckle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.