The LGL Group (LGL) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

The LGL Group (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data on Wednesday, April 12th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:LGL opened at $4.23 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $22.64 million, a P/E ratio of -1.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.60. The LGL Group has a 1-year low of $3.88 and a 1-year high of $15.15.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LGL. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in The LGL Group by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 98,970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,618 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The LGL Group by 21.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 93,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after buying an additional 16,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in The LGL Group by 60.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,269 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.55% of the company’s stock.

LGL Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, design and marketing of industrial and commercial products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Electronic Components and Electronic Instruments. The Electronic Components segment offers highly-engineered and highly-reliability frequency and spectrum control products.

