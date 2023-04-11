Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Acquired by Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,509 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $871,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TMO. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,055 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,784,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. HighTower Trust Company N.A. acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Jessup Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,279,000. Burleson & Company LLC increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 638.1% in the 4th quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 3,336 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,837,000 after acquiring an additional 2,884 shares during the period. Finally, Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,001,000. 85.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $584.56, for a total transaction of $584,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,807 shares in the company, valued at $8,655,579.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $569.18, for a total transaction of $11,383,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,705 shares in the company, valued at $73,256,311.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $584.56, for a total value of $584,560.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,655,579.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,100 shares of company stock valued at $16,966,971 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TMO traded up $4.73 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $579.09. 350,301 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,370,138. The company has a market capitalization of $223.20 billion, a PE ratio of 32.58, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $561.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $546.80. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a one year low of $475.77 and a one year high of $611.06.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $5.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.19 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $11.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.41 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 15.47%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.54 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This is a boost from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.94%.

TMO has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 26th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $620.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $615.00 to $610.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Barclays decreased their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $660.00 to $625.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $690.00 to $711.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Thermo Fisher Scientific presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $640.45.

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software, and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

