THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) Receives $80.63 Average Target Price from Analysts

THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twelve research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $80.63.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial lifted their price target on THOR Industries from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on THOR Industries from $84.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Citigroup upped their price target on THOR Industries from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of THOR Industries in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of THOR Industries in a report on Tuesday, March 7th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On THOR Industries

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in THO. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of THOR Industries by 14.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,954 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $862,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of THOR Industries by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,174 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of THOR Industries by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,616 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $599,000 after buying an additional 1,319 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of THOR Industries by 39.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 29,220 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,300,000 after acquiring an additional 8,241 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of THOR Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,068,000. 98.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

THOR Industries Stock Up 2.6 %

THO stock opened at $78.15 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.41. The company has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 1.75. THOR Industries has a twelve month low of $66.26 and a twelve month high of $105.36.

THOR Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 7th. The construction company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.60). The company had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. THOR Industries had a net margin of 5.69% and a return on equity of 21.88%. The company’s revenue was down 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.79 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that THOR Industries will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

THOR Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 11th. THOR Industries’s payout ratio is 12.41%.

THOR Industries Company Profile

Thor Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of recreational vehicles. It operates through the following segments: North American Towable Recreational Vehicles, North American Motorized Recreational Vehicles, and European Recreational Vehicles. The North American Towable Recreational Vehicles segment includes operating entities such as Airstream, Heartland, Jayco, Keystone, and KZ.

