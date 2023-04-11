Threadgill Financial LLC Acquires 3,608 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Threadgill Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 19.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,474 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,608 shares during the period. Union Pacific accounts for about 2.1% of Threadgill Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Threadgill Financial LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $4,654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of UNP. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new position in Union Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 162.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 234 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Institutional investors own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Union Pacific Stock Performance

NYSE UNP traded up $0.91 on Tuesday, hitting $199.28. 378,251 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,487,036. The company has a market capitalization of $121.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $199.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $203.62. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $183.69 and a 52-week high of $250.52.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.26 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.13% and a return on equity of 58.41%. Union Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.66 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.35%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on UNP. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Union Pacific from $219.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Union Pacific from $179.00 to $176.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Union Pacific in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised Union Pacific from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $191.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Union Pacific from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $218.48.

Insider Activity at Union Pacific

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total transaction of $532,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,324,040. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Union Pacific Profile

(Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.