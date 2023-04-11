Threadgill Financial LLC Acquires New Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Threadgill Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $497,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Monumental Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. now owns 120,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,088,000 after buying an additional 9,140 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $221,000. PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 574,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,256,000 after buying an additional 13,991 shares during the period. Evolution Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 144,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,874,000 after buying an additional 5,131 shares during the period. Finally, Peak Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $275,000.

NYSEARCA BSV traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $76.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 301,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,920,397. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $74.03 and a twelve month high of $77.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $75.80 and a 200 day moving average of $75.43.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

