Toncoin (TON) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $7.53 Billion

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 10th. One Toncoin coin can now be bought for approximately $2.21 or 0.00007322 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Toncoin has a market capitalization of $7.53 billion and approximately $37.92 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Toncoin has traded 1.4% lower against the dollar.

About Toncoin

TON is a coin. It was first traded on August 12th, 2020. Toncoin’s total supply is 5,047,558,528 coins and its circulating supply is 3,414,166,606 coins. Toncoin’s official Twitter account is @ton_blockchain. The official website for Toncoin is ton.org.

Toncoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Toncoin (TON) is a cryptocurrency . Toncoin has a current supply of 5,047,558,528 with 1,221,401,181 in circulation. The last known price of Toncoin is 2.21463534 USD and is down -0.72 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 96 active market(s) with $32,287,113.77 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ton.org/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Toncoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Toncoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Toncoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

