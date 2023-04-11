Toncoin Tops 24 Hour Volume of $41.84 Million (TON)

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 11th. Over the last seven days, Toncoin has traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar. Toncoin has a market cap of $7.60 billion and $41.84 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Toncoin coin can now be bought for about $2.23 or 0.00007349 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $7.06 or 0.00023320 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.69 or 0.00028699 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.54 or 0.00018288 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001340 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003238 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $30,273.45 or 0.99986930 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0362 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0362 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Toncoin Coin Profile

Toncoin is a coin. Its launch date was August 12th, 2020. Toncoin’s total supply is 5,047,558,528 coins and its circulating supply is 3,414,166,606 coins. Toncoin’s official website is ton.org. Toncoin’s official Twitter account is @ton_blockchain.

Toncoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Toncoin (TON) is a cryptocurrency . Toncoin has a current supply of 5,047,558,528 with 1,221,401,181 in circulation. The last known price of Toncoin is 2.20134135 USD and is down -0.60 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 96 active market(s) with $38,047,857.91 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ton.org/.”

