Tower Wealth Partners Inc. Raises Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Tower Wealth Partners Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,426 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF makes up approximately 10.6% of Tower Wealth Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Tower Wealth Partners Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $12,198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IJH. Seed Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $220,000. HighTower Trust Company N.A. raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Trust Company N.A. now owns 2,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Relaxing Retirement Coach grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Relaxing Retirement Coach now owns 9,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,293,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Threadgill Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $773,000. Finally, Resource Planning Group bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $2.51 on Tuesday, reaching $249.25. 398,245 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,123,032. The company has a market capitalization of $66.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.12. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $217.39 and a 52 week high of $272.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $254.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $247.02.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.