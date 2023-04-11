Tower Wealth Partners Inc. Sells 312 Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Tower Wealth Partners Inc. cut its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,702 shares of the company’s stock after selling 312 shares during the quarter. Tower Wealth Partners Inc.’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Waterfront Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,243,000. Twele Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Twele Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,680,000 after purchasing an additional 2,550 shares during the period. Jessup Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $643,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 76.8% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 74,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,043,000 after purchasing an additional 32,352 shares during the period. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 44.6% during the fourth quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 3,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069 shares during the period. 22.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SHY traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $82.01. 1,136,923 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,072,254. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $80.48 and a fifty-two week high of $83.53. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.36.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 4th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. This is a positive change from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 3rd.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

