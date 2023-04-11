TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th.

Get TRACON Pharmaceuticals alerts:

TRACON Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 3.9 %

NASDAQ:TCON opened at $1.98 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 1.37. TRACON Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $1.10 and a 1-year high of $2.61.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TRACON Pharmaceuticals

In other news, major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. purchased 174,508 shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.38 per share, for a total transaction of $240,821.04. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 4,324,508 shares in the company, valued at $5,967,821.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders have bought a total of 181,508 shares of company stock valued at $252,141 in the last three months. Insiders own 5.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCON. Opaleye Management Inc. raised its holdings in TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 4,590,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,839,000 after acquiring an additional 400,000 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in TRACON Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 98.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 135,049 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 67,149 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in TRACON Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 67.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 142,253 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 57,174 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.04% of the company’s stock.

About TRACON Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for cancer, and ophthalmic and fibrotic diseases. Its products include TRC105, an anti-endoglin antibody for the treatment of solid tumor types, TRC205 created for the treatment of fibrotic diseases, and TRC102, a small molecule that is in clinical development made for lung cancer and glioblastoma.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TRACON Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TRACON Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.