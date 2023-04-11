Transat A.T. (TSE:TRZ) Trading Up 0.9%

Transat A.T. Inc. (TSE:TRZ – Get Rating) shares were up 0.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$3.20 and last traded at C$3.19. Approximately 13,174 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 44,064 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.16.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities upgraded Transat A.T. from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$3.00 to C$4.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Transat A.T. from C$2.20 to C$2.50 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Transat A.T. from C$2.50 to C$3.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th.

Transat A.T. Stock Up 0.9 %

The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16,969.40. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$3.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$3.09.

About Transat A.T.

Transat A.T. Inc operates as an integrated international tourism company in the Americas and Europe. The company offers vacation packages, hotel stays, and air travel services under the Transat and Air Transat brands to approximately 60 destinations in approximately 25 countries. It also operates outgoing tours; and involved in the retail distribution activities, such as providing advice to travelers.

