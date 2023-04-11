Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI) Stock Price Down 4.3% on Insider Selling

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI – Get Rating) shares were down 4.3% during trading on Tuesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $26.15 and last traded at $26.24. Approximately 124,901 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 423,095 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.41.

Specifically, CFO Mark Hair sold 1,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.41, for a total value of $25,386.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $661,755.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Treace Medical Concepts news, Director James T. Treace sold 37,316 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.54, for a total value of $803,786.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 974,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,982,652.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark Hair sold 1,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.41, for a total value of $25,386.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $661,755.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 460,481 shares of company stock worth $10,948,152. Company insiders own 41.89% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Treace Medical Concepts from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Stephens assumed coverage on Treace Medical Concepts in a research report on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company.

Treace Medical Concepts Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 3.77, a current ratio of 4.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of -34.19 and a beta of -0.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.33 and a 200 day moving average of $23.37.

Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.05. Treace Medical Concepts had a negative return on equity of 54.51% and a negative net margin of 30.19%. The firm had revenue of $49.77 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Treace Medical Concepts

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Treace Medical Concepts during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Treace Medical Concepts in the 4th quarter valued at $123,000. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Treace Medical Concepts in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Treace Medical Concepts by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC now owns 493,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,339,000 after buying an additional 8,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Treace Medical Concepts in the 4th quarter valued at $1,153,000. 46.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Treace Medical Concepts Company Profile

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc, an orthopedic medical device company, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of medical devices for foot and ankle surgeons in the United States. It offers Lapiplasty procedure that allows podiatric surgeons to treat all three dimensions of the bunion, providing patients with a cosmetic and medical improvement.

Recommended Stories

