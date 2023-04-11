Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) Sets New 52-Week High at $25.95

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $25.95 and last traded at $25.91, with a volume of 249040 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.09.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TPH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Tri Pointe Homes in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Tri Pointe Homes from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Get Tri Pointe Homes alerts:

Tri Pointe Homes Stock Up 2.9 %

The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 4.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.45.

Insider Activity

Tri Pointe Homes ( NYSE:TPH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The construction company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.48. Tri Pointe Homes had a return on equity of 22.24% and a net margin of 13.40%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Constance B. Moore sold 39,589 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.15, for a total value of $916,485.35. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,613 shares in the company, valued at $1,403,190.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Echo Street Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 1,231.0% during the third quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 7,169,067 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $108,325,000 after buying an additional 6,630,440 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,280,773 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $116,760,000 after buying an additional 1,095,649 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes in the fourth quarter worth approximately $17,632,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 404.3% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 704,772 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,649,000 after purchasing an additional 565,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carlson Capital L P bought a new position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes in the third quarter worth approximately $7,097,000. Institutional investors own 99.41% of the company’s stock.

Tri Pointe Homes Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells single-family homes and condominiums. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial Services segments. The Homebuilding segment consists of six reportable segments: Maracay Homes, consisting of operations in Arizona, Pardee Homes, consisting of operations in California and Nevada, Quadrant Homes, consisting of operations in Washington, Trendmaker Homes, consisting of operations in Texas, TRI Pointe Homes, consisting of operations in California and Colorado, and Winchester Homes, consisting of operations in Maryland and Virginia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tri Pointe Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tri Pointe Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.