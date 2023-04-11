TrueFi (TRU) Self Reported Market Cap Tops $73.47 Million

TrueFi (TRU) traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 11th. One TrueFi token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0723 or 0.00000239 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, TrueFi has traded down 4.4% against the U.S. dollar. TrueFi has a total market capitalization of $73.47 million and approximately $8.23 million worth of TrueFi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About TrueFi

TrueFi’s total supply is 1,198,450,773 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,016,823,803 tokens. The Reddit community for TrueFi is https://reddit.com/r/trusttoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for TrueFi is truefi.io. TrueFi’s official message board is blog.trusttoken.com/?gi=f67592a66079. TrueFi’s official Twitter account is @truefidao.

TrueFi Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueFi (TRU) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. TrueFi has a current supply of 1,198,450,773.1551602 with 1,016,693,612.2384524 in circulation. The last known price of TrueFi is 0.07373751 USD and is up 2.65 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 60 active market(s) with $7,991,112.30 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://truefi.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueFi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TrueFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

