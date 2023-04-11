Truist Financial Cuts Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) Price Target to $33.00

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at Truist Financial from $34.00 to $33.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. Truist Financial’s target price points to a potential upside of 38.83% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Antero Resources from $39.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Antero Resources in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of Antero Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.67.

AR traded down $0.34 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.77. 659,290 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,990,421. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.22. Antero Resources has a 1 year low of $20.65 and a 1 year high of $48.80. The company has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a PE ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 3.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AR. PointState Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Antero Resources in the first quarter valued at about $126,793,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Antero Resources by 66.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,323,092 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $193,043,000 after acquiring an additional 2,517,137 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Antero Resources by 104.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,999,179 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $122,095,000 after acquiring an additional 2,044,464 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Antero Resources by 141.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,068,962 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $95,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,798,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Antero Resources by 266.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,450,300 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $74,808,000 after buying an additional 1,782,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

Antero Resources Corp. engages in the development, production, exploration and acquisition of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Marketing, and Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream. The Exploration and Production segment deals with the development and production of natural gas, NGLs, and oil.

