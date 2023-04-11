UMA (UMA) 24-Hour Volume Hits $7.67 Million

UMA (UMA) traded up 2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 11th. One UMA token can currently be purchased for about $2.11 or 0.00006970 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, UMA has traded 2.9% higher against the US dollar. UMA has a market cap of $145.35 million and approximately $7.67 million worth of UMA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About UMA

UMA’s launch date was January 9th, 2020. UMA’s total supply is 108,858,567 tokens and its circulating supply is 68,947,415 tokens. UMA’s official Twitter account is @umaprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for UMA is umaproject.org. UMA’s official message board is medium.com/uma-project.

Buying and Selling UMA

According to CryptoCompare, “UMA, or Universal Market Access, is a protocol for the creation of synthetic assets based on the Ethereum (ETH) blockchain. UMA was launched in December 2018. Synthetic assets are a class of assets that represent different, underlying assets and have the same value. UMA specifically enables its users to design and create self-executing, self-enforcing financial contracts secured by economic incentives and run them on Ethereum’s blockchain. In essence, UMA allows counterparties to digitize and automate any real-world financial derivatives, such as futures, contracts for differences (CFDs) or total return swaps. It also enables the creation of self-fulfilling derivative contracts based on digital assets, like other cryptocurrencies.”

