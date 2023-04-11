Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) Shares Sold by Sarasin & Partners LLP

Sarasin & Partners LLP lowered its position in shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA – Get Rating) by 17.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,570,383 shares of the company’s stock after selling 544,533 shares during the quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $26,115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 216,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,203,000 after buying an additional 35,600 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 213,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,170,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. True Signal LP acquired a new stake in shares of Under Armour during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,494,000. AFS Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Under Armour during the 4th quarter worth approximately $245,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 2,751 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.04% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Tchernavia Rocker sold 69,823 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.32, for a total value of $650,750.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 260,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,425,912.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on UAA shares. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Under Armour from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Under Armour from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $9.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Under Armour in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.50 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Under Armour from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Under Armour from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.60.

Under Armour stock opened at $9.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.44. Under Armour, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.38 and a 12-month high of $17.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. Under Armour had a net margin of 2.70% and a return on equity of 10.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Under Armour, Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The Connected Fitness segment offers digital fitness subscriptions, along with digital advertising through its MapMyFitness, MyFitnessPal, and Endomondo applications.

