Unilever (NYSE:UL) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com lowered shares of Unilever (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday.

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Unilever from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $46.00.

Shares of UL opened at $53.58 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.78 and a 200-day moving average of $49.05. Unilever has a one year low of $42.44 and a one year high of $53.77.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.4569 per share. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. This is an increase from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Thomasville National Bank lifted its stake in Unilever by 0.4% in the first quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 46,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,422,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Range Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Unilever by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 13,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Unilever by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group grew its stake in shares of Unilever by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 19,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $987,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Finally, DMG Group LLC increased its position in Unilever by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. DMG Group LLC now owns 10,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. 10.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment offers hair care, skin care, and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing. The Personal Care segment consists of sales of skin cleansing, deodorant, and oral care products.

