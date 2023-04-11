Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Shares Purchased by Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc.

Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 65,196 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 455 shares during the quarter. Unilever accounts for approximately 3.0% of Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $3,283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pendal Group Ltd boosted its position in Unilever by 81.5% in the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 10,061,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,643,000 after buying an additional 4,518,649 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Unilever by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,968,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,509,000 after buying an additional 1,194,641 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Unilever by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,042,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,988,000 after buying an additional 28,870 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Unilever by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 4,270,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,198,000 after buying an additional 650,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Unilever by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,005,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,612,000 after buying an additional 205,179 shares during the last quarter. 10.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Unilever alerts:

Unilever Stock Performance

Shares of UL stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $53.35. 767,182 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,949,433. Unilever PLC has a one year low of $42.44 and a one year high of $53.77. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.05.

Unilever Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th were issued a $0.4569 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. This is a boost from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42.

A number of research firms have weighed in on UL. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Unilever from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com cut shares of Unilever from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.00.

Unilever Profile

(Get Rating)

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment offers hair care, skin care, and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing. The Personal Care segment consists of sales of skin cleansing, deodorant, and oral care products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.