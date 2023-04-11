Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Sold by Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC

Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 344,169 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 4,569 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific makes up about 5.9% of Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $71,267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 8.7% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 50,653 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $10,083,000 after buying an additional 4,051 shares during the period. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 1.4% during the third quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 29,591 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $5,765,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the period. Everhart Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the third quarter worth $257,000. Boit C F David acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the third quarter worth $774,000. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the third quarter worth $246,000. 77.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UNP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Union Pacific from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $204.00 to $232.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $179.00 to $176.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $219.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $215.00 to $218.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $218.48.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

NYSE UNP traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $198.82. 961,775 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,496,482. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $183.69 and a 1 year high of $250.52. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $199.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $203.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.11.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by ($0.08). Union Pacific had a return on equity of 58.41% and a net margin of 28.13%. The company had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.66 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.35%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,500 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total value of $532,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,080 shares in the company, valued at $8,324,040. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Union Pacific Profile

(Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.