Valentin Gapontsev Trust I Sells 8,250 Shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) Stock

IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Rating) major shareholder Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 8,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.77, for a total value of $955,102.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,361,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $852,252,316.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Valentin Gapontsev Trust I also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 24th, Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 8,250 shares of IPG Photonics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.60, for a total value of $953,700.00.

On Wednesday, March 8th, Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 16,500 shares of IPG Photonics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.20, for a total value of $2,016,300.00.

IPG Photonics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IPGP traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $116.66. 113,115 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 262,147. The firm has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a PE ratio of 59.40, a PEG ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.58. IPG Photonics Co. has a 12 month low of $79.88 and a 12 month high of $134.81.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IPG Photonics

IPG Photonics ( NASDAQ:IPGP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The semiconductor company reported ($1.91) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($2.82). The firm had revenue of $333.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.51 million. IPG Photonics had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 4.82%. On average, equities research analysts expect that IPG Photonics Co. will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IPGP. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 3.9% in the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 2,319 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 2,650 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 8.6% during the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 2,438 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 14.1% during the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,635 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 3.8% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 5,940 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. 63.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on IPGP shares. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of IPG Photonics from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on IPG Photonics in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on IPG Photonics from $115.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on IPG Photonics from $110.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.80.

IPG Photonics Company Profile

IPG Photonics Corp. engages in the design, development, production and distribution of fiber lasers, laser systems, fiber amplifiers, and related optical components. Its products include lasers, beam delivery, medical, telecom equipment, product finder and components such as pump diodes, chillers, and mid-IR crystals.

Further Reading

