Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Stock Position Cut by Relaxing Retirement Coach

Relaxing Retirement Coach trimmed its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 27.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 12,476 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for about 0.5% of Relaxing Retirement Coach’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Relaxing Retirement Coach’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VWO. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 311.0% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 637 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 110.1% during the fourth quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA now owns 689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Accel Wealth Management lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 63.3% during the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 722 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

VWO stock traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.74. 1,856,247 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,750,051. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $34.88 and a 52-week high of $45.99. The company has a market cap of $71.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.31 and its 200-day moving average is $39.38.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

