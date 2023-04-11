Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK) Stake Lifted by Bank of Hawaii

Bank of Hawaii increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Get Rating) by 17.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,348 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,092 shares during the quarter. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signature Securities Group Corporation bought a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Bangor Savings Bank bought a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $47,000.

Get Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

MGK traded down $0.74 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $202.28. 32,164 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 408,809. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $165.89 and a 52 week high of $226.70. The stock has a market cap of $11.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $194.66 and a 200 day moving average of $184.70.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.