Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) is Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 74.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,471 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,502 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for about 1.9% of Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $7,085,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VTV. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 94.4% in the 4th quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Element Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 145.5% during the 4th quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV traded up $0.94 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $140.33. 688,947 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,397,268. The company has a market capitalization of $99.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.91. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $122.54 and a 1-year high of $151.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $138.56.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.