Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Acquired by HighTower Trust Company N.A.

HighTower Trust Company N.A. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 27.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,839 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,889 shares during the period. HighTower Trust Company N.A.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VTV. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 94.4% during the 4th quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 1,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 42.2% in the third quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV traded up $0.73 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $140.12. The stock had a trading volume of 528,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,394,342. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $139.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $138.56. The stock has a market cap of $99.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.91. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $122.54 and a fifty-two week high of $151.89.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.