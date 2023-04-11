Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Has $99.45 Million Holdings in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its position in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 484,065 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,235 shares during the period. VeriSign comprises 1.3% of Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $99,446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in VeriSign by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,956 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $657,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in shares of VeriSign by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of VeriSign in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $767,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of VeriSign by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,329 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of VeriSign by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 35,029 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,793,000 after purchasing an additional 4,545 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on VRSN shares. StockNews.com lowered VeriSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird raised VeriSign from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $216.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on VeriSign from $243.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th.

VRSN stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $212.68. 44,135 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 577,407. The company has a 50-day moving average of $204.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $198.68. VeriSign, Inc. has a twelve month low of $155.25 and a twelve month high of $224.56. The company has a market capitalization of $22.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.01 and a beta of 1.01.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The information services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $369.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $366.10 million. VeriSign had a net margin of 47.30% and a negative return on equity of 46.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.48 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that VeriSign, Inc. will post 6.74 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.80, for a total value of $423,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 659,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $139,670,239.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.80, for a total transaction of $423,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 659,444 shares in the company, valued at $139,670,239.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Danny R. Mcpherson sold 125 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.88, for a total transaction of $25,235.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,558,967.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 59,860 shares of company stock valued at $12,433,192. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure, which enables Internet navigation for many of the world’s most recognized domain names. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of key Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services.

