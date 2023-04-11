Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Invests $138.99 Million in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 1,048,248 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $138,987,000. Salesforce makes up approximately 1.8% of Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 1,014.8% in the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 32,386 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $5,345,000 after buying an additional 29,481 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 137,757 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $19,815,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 4,736 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 490,626 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $70,572,000 after purchasing an additional 101,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company now owns 4,248 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. 75.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Salesforce Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of Salesforce stock traded down $3.52 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $187.97. The stock had a trading volume of 1,148,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,753,201. The company has a market capitalization of $187.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 911.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $179.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $158.05. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52 week low of $126.34 and a 52 week high of $201.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.32. Salesforce had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 0.66%. The company had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, March 1st that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the CRM provider to purchase up to 10.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on CRM shares. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Salesforce from $185.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Salesforce from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Cowen cut Salesforce from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Cowen lifted their price target on Salesforce from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Macquarie lifted their price target on Salesforce from $218.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Salesforce currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.24.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.18, for a total value of $1,411,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 96,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,214,883.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.18, for a total value of $1,411,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 96,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,214,883.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 186 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.59, for a total value of $28,939.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,066.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,059 shares of company stock worth $9,168,193 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

