Venus (XVS) Price Reaches $6.28 on Top Exchanges

Venus (XVS) traded down 6.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 11th. During the last seven days, Venus has traded up 31.2% against the US dollar. Venus has a market cap of $93.20 million and $18.66 million worth of Venus was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Venus token can now be purchased for $6.28 or 0.00020960 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Venus Token Profile

Venus was first traded on September 28th, 2020. Venus’ total supply is 29,745,110 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,846,790 tokens. Venus’ official website is venus.io. The official message board for Venus is community.venus.io. Venus’ official Twitter account is @venusprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Venus

According to CryptoCompare, “Venus Protocol is a decentralized finance platform that operates on the Binance Smart Chain. It allows users to lend and borrow cryptocurrencies using over-collateralized assets as collateral. Lenders earn interest on their deposits while borrowers pay interest on the amount borrowed. The platform sets interest rates automatically based on market demand, using a curve yield approach.”

