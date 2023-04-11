Verge Trading Down 0.3% This Week (XVG)

Verge (XVG) traded 4.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 11th. In the last seven days, Verge has traded down 0.3% against the US dollar. One Verge coin can now be purchased for $0.0025 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges. Verge has a market cap of $41.56 million and $1.74 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29,985.19 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0818 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $92.10 or 0.00307167 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00011219 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.94 or 0.00069838 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $160.90 or 0.00536608 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $126.53 or 0.00421977 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000820 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001298 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003333 BTC.

Verge is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 26th, 2017. Verge’s total supply is 16,518,792,675 coins. The official website for Verge is vergecurrency.com. The Reddit community for Verge is https://reddit.com/r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge is a cryptocurrency designed for people and for everyday use. It improves upon the original Bitcoin blockchain and aims to fulfill its initial purpose of providing individuals and businesses with a fast, efficient and decentralized way of making direct transactions.Verge is a secure and user-friendly digital currency, built for everyday transactions.Verge is a scrypt based alternative crypto currency trying to take the popularity of both Dogecoin and Bitcoin and combine it with the anonymous features of DASH. The block time is 30 seconds and the coin operates through Proof of Work.VERGE prides itself on being a symbol of progression in the cryptocurrency world. It is a more secure, private, and evolving cryptocurrency that is backed by bitcoin, developer resources and privacy tools [here](https://github.com/vergecurrency/)”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verge should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Verge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

