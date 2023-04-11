Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) CEO Sells $625,291.32 in Stock

Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Rating) CEO Dan Bodner sold 16,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.16, for a total value of $625,291.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,047,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,923,019.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Dan Bodner also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 20th, Dan Bodner sold 30,472 shares of Verint Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.89, for a total value of $1,093,640.08.

Shares of NASDAQ VRNT traded up $0.94 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.54. 526,032 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 431,512. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -375.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.00. Verint Systems Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.63 and a 1 year high of $56.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.50 and a 200 day moving average of $36.63.

Verint Systems ( NASDAQ:VRNT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.06. Verint Systems had a return on equity of 15.36% and a net margin of 1.65%. The company had revenue of $236.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.92 million. On average, research analysts expect that Verint Systems Inc. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on VRNT. StockNews.com began coverage on Verint Systems in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Verint Systems from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Verint Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Verint Systems to $50.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Verint Systems to $50.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Verint Systems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.67.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Verint Systems by 1,537.2% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,520 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 3,305 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Verint Systems by 14.5% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,456 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Verint Systems by 149.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,280 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 3,763 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Verint Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Verint Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $221,000. 99.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Verint Systems, Inc engages in providing actionable intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Customer Engagement Solutions and Cyber Intelligence Solutions. The Customer Engagement segment includes customer-centric organizations optimize customer engagement, increase customer loyalty, and maximize revenue opportunities, while generating operational efficiencies, reducing cost, and mitigating risk.

