ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIACA) Hits New 12-Month Low at $25.64

ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIACA – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $25.64 and last traded at $26.21, with a volume of 30272 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $25.65.

ViacomCBS Trading Up 2.2 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $16.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.31.

About ViacomCBS

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

