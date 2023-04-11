Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund (NYSE:CBH) Plans $0.05 Dividend

Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund (NYSE:CBH – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, March 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 13th will be given a dividend of 0.046 per share on Monday, May 1st. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 12th.

Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund Stock Performance

NYSE:CBH opened at $8.79 on Tuesday. Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund has a twelve month low of $8.17 and a twelve month high of $9.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.69.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CBH. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund by 37.5% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 23,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 6,274 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund by 3.6% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 35,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228 shares during the period.

Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund Company Profile

Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund is a closed-end investment fund. Its objective is to provide a high level of income and to return fund’s original net asset value upon termination of the fund. The company was founded on March 21, 2017 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

