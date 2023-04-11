Walken Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $19.77 Million (WLKN)

Walken (WLKN) traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 11th. In the last seven days, Walken has traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Walken token can now be purchased for about $0.0462 or 0.00000153 BTC on popular exchanges. Walken has a total market cap of $19.77 million and approximately $2.40 million worth of Walken was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001131 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $94.38 or 0.00336546 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Walken Token Profile

Walken’s launch date was June 21st, 2022. Walken’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 427,478,546 tokens. Walken’s official Twitter account is @walken_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Walken is walken.io. Walken’s official message board is medium.com/@walken.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Walken aims to connect healthy lifestyle, games & crypto. To give people a chance to make a living by playing a game and sticking to a healthy lifestyle at the same time.

Their game connects real-life sports activities with online gaming and crypto earning.

WLKN is a Token used for operating in the Walken NFT game. WLKN is short for Walken and can be either bought on a cryptocurrency exchange or earned by using Walken.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Walken directly using U.S. dollars.

