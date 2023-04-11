Wanchain Price Down 3.8% This Week (WAN)

Wanchain (WAN) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 11th. Wanchain has a market cap of $51.74 million and approximately $809,657.54 worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Wanchain has traded 3.8% lower against the dollar. One Wanchain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.26 or 0.00000881 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.77 or 0.00059397 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.02 or 0.00036850 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000212 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00006631 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00017376 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000714 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003049 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0543 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001129 BTC.

Wanchain Profile

Wanchain uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 196,387,630 coins. The Reddit community for Wanchain is https://reddit.com/r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Wanchain is wanchain.org.

Wanchain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain is a distributed super financial market based on blockchain. Wanchain aims to build a distributed future “bank.” As a distributed digital-asset based financial infrastructure, Wanchain aims to allow any institution or individual to set up their own virtual teller window in the “bank” and provide services such as loan origination, asset exchanges, credit payments and transaction settlements based on digital assets. The core developers are based in the US and China.The native token of the platform, WAN, is used in payments and on-chain governance.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wanchain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wanchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

