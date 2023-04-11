Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD) Shares Down 2.7%

Shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) dropped 2.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $14.99 and last traded at $14.99. Approximately 12,104,163 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 39% from the average daily volume of 19,869,219 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.40.

WBD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Wolfe Research upgraded Warner Bros. Discovery from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, March 17th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Macquarie increased their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Warner Bros. Discovery from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.16.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.92 and a 200-day moving average of $12.76.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter valued at $2,026,804,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter worth about $1,863,279,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter worth about $1,213,212,000. Baupost Group LLC MA acquired a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter worth about $333,500,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 124,559.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,075,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,158,000 after purchasing an additional 28,053,216 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.18% of the company’s stock.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company. It creates and distributes a portfolio of content and brands across television, film, and streaming. Its brands and products include Discovery Channel, discovery+, CNN, CNN+, DC, Eurosport, HBO, HBO Max, HGTV, Food Network, Investigation Discovery, TLC, TNT, TBS, truTV, Travel Channel, MotorTrend, Animal Planet, Science Channel, Warner Bros.

