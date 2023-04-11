Waterfront Wealth Inc. Grows Stock Position in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Waterfront Wealth Inc. increased its position in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 58,824 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 2,420 shares during the quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $2,232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of General Motors by 85.8% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Motors in the third quarter worth $31,000. Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Motors in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of General Motors by 156.6% during the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 1,383 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rock Creek Group LP increased its holdings in General Motors by 108.1% in the third quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 1,384 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.92% of the company’s stock.

Get General Motors alerts:

General Motors Price Performance

General Motors stock traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.42. 7,042,812 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,036,034. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.17. The company has a market capitalization of $49.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.83, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.34. General Motors has a 12-month low of $30.33 and a 12-month high of $43.63.

General Motors Dividend Announcement

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Rating ) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The auto manufacturer reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.44. General Motors had a return on equity of 16.08% and a net margin of 6.34%. The company had revenue of $43.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.35 earnings per share. General Motors’s revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that General Motors will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.87%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on GM. StockNews.com assumed coverage on General Motors in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on General Motors in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Tigress Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $86.00 target price on shares of General Motors in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on General Motors from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on General Motors from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.69.

Insider Activity at General Motors

In related news, EVP Stephen K. Carlisle sold 18,000 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total value of $755,460.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,170 shares in the company, valued at $1,937,754.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other General Motors news, EVP Gerald Johnson sold 15,743 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.65, for a total transaction of $671,438.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,209 shares in the company, valued at $3,037,063.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen K. Carlisle sold 18,000 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total value of $755,460.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,170 shares in the company, valued at $1,937,754.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

General Motors Profile

(Get Rating)

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and in providing software-enabled services and subscriptions. It operates through the following segments: GMNA, GMI, Cruise, and GM Financial. The company was founded by William C.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.