Waterfront Wealth Inc. Has $1.23 Million Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Waterfront Wealth Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,584 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,129 shares during the period. Waterfront Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 86.4% during the fourth quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 12,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,688,000 after purchasing an additional 5,574 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $809,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 6.8% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 252,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,156,000 after acquiring an additional 16,048 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $833,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 6,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $890,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

VTV traded up $0.99 on Tuesday, reaching $140.38. The company had a trading volume of 676,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,397,268. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $138.56. The company has a market cap of $99.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.91. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $122.54 and a 52-week high of $151.89.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

