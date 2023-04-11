WestRock (NYSE:WRK) Shares Purchased by SWS Partners

SWS Partners raised its holdings in shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 67,922 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,214 shares during the period. SWS Partners’ holdings in WestRock were worth $2,388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of WestRock by 14.7% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 39,928 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after purchasing an additional 5,108 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of WestRock by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 71,551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,365,000 after buying an additional 12,559 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of WestRock by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 35,219 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,656,000 after acquiring an additional 1,705 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of WestRock by 0.9% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 208,790 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of WestRock by 0.6% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 53,133 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,499,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on WestRock in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Argus downgraded WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on WestRock from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of WestRock from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of WestRock from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, WestRock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.57.

WestRock Stock Performance

Shares of WRK opened at $30.12 on Tuesday. WestRock has a 52 week low of $26.84 and a 52 week high of $54.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a PE ratio of 9.59, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.74.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.11 billion. WestRock had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 3.80%. The company’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that WestRock will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WestRock Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio is 35.03%.

WestRock Profile

WestRock Co engages in the provision of sustainable fiber-based paper and packaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, Global Paper, and Distribution. The Corrugated Packaging segment consists of the sale of corrugated containers and other corrugated products including displays.

