WhiteCoin (XWC) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $698,697.17

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 11th. WhiteCoin has a total market capitalization of $40.08 million and $698,697.17 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WhiteCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0524 or 0.00000174 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, WhiteCoin has traded down 9.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0839 or 0.00000278 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $94.14 or 0.00311854 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00019659 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00011139 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000815 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000590 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003286 BTC.

WhiteCoin Profile

XWC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 1st, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 971,792,390 coins and its circulating supply is 764,324,623 coins. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is https://reddit.com/r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WhiteCoin’s official website is whitecoin.info. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Whitecoin is a public chain that utilizes interconnection between blockchains through the innovative Multi Tunnel Blockchain Communication Protocol (MTBCP) protocol.

As an essential part of the Whitecoin ecosystem, it adopts the Random Proof of Stake (RPOS) consensus, Whitecoin Axis, Whitecoin Wallet, decentralized mining pools, and smart contract platforms to build a cross-chain blockchain ecological infrastructure.”

WhiteCoin Coin Trading

