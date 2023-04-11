Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,008 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 713 shares during the period. Intuit makes up about 2.3% of Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $27,638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Intuit by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,346 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,470,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Intuit during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $957,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intuit during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $341,000. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Intuit by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 646 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Intuit by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 503,015 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $195,783,000 after acquiring an additional 13,541 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuit alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Intuit news, Director Eve B. Burton sold 4,539 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.57, for a total value of $1,872,655.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Intuit news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.38, for a total value of $229,652.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $568,863. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Eve B. Burton sold 4,539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.57, for a total value of $1,872,655.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,328 shares of company stock worth $3,019,323. 3.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Intuit Stock Performance

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Intuit from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $457.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Intuit in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $430.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $459.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Intuit from $448.00 to $462.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intuit has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $487.47.

NASDAQ:INTU traded down $6.80 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $437.92. The stock had a trading volume of 492,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,585,238. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $419.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $404.60. Intuit Inc. has a 12-month low of $339.36 and a 12-month high of $492.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $122.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.18.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.76. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 14.22%. Intuit’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 9.02 EPS for the current year.

Intuit Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.75%.

Intuit Profile

(Get Rating)

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.