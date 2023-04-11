Wirtual (WIRTUAL) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $100.23 Million

Wirtual (WIRTUAL) traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 11th. In the last week, Wirtual has traded down 7.5% against the U.S. dollar. Wirtual has a total market cap of $100.23 million and approximately $3,539.57 worth of Wirtual was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wirtual token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0163 or 0.00000054 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Wirtual

Wirtual launched on September 20th, 2021. Wirtual’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. Wirtual’s official Twitter account is @wirtualapp and its Facebook page is accessible here. Wirtual’s official website is wirtual.co. The official message board for Wirtual is www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=undefined.

Buying and Selling Wirtual

According to CryptoCompare, “WIRTUAL is an Exercise to Earn application. Earn WIRTUAL coins through exercise and exchange coins for store purchases physical products & NFTs, event ticket, organize virtual sport events and holder ranking to access features.”

