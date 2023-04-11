Wrapped Everscale Achieves Market Cap of $115.74 Million (WEVER)

Wrapped Everscale (WEVER) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 11th. In the last week, Wrapped Everscale has traded down 11.5% against the dollar. One Wrapped Everscale token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0647 or 0.00000214 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Wrapped Everscale has a total market capitalization of $115.74 million and approximately $120,958.89 worth of Wrapped Everscale was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Everscale Token Profile

Wrapped Everscale’s launch date was May 7th, 2020. Wrapped Everscale’s total supply is 2,080,030,031 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,790,190,386 tokens. The official message board for Wrapped Everscale is blog.everscale.network. Wrapped Everscale’s official Twitter account is @everscale_net. Wrapped Everscale’s official website is everscale.network. The Reddit community for Wrapped Everscale is https://reddit.com/r/everscale/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Wrapped Everscale

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Everscale (WEVER) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Everscale platform. Wrapped Everscale has a current supply of 2,079,967,356 with 1,790,127,714 in circulation. The last known price of Wrapped Everscale is 0.06470286 USD and is up 2.35 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $61,385.63 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://everscale.network.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Everscale directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped Everscale should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wrapped Everscale using one of the exchanges listed above.

