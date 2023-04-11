XYO (XYO) Trading 0.2% Higher This Week

XYO (XYO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 11th. XYO has a market capitalization of $68.93 million and approximately $775,045.48 worth of XYO was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, XYO has traded 0.2% higher against the dollar. One XYO token can currently be bought for $0.0054 or 0.00000018 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00007348 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.05 or 0.00023480 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.42 or 0.00028037 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.51 or 0.00018335 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001302 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003255 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30,041.60 or 1.00005559 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0354 or 0.00000118 BTC.

XYO Profile

XYO (XYO) is a token. Its launch date was February 28th, 2018. XYO’s total supply is 13,960,974,963 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,844,821,266 tokens. XYO’s official message board is community.xyo.network. XYO’s official website is xyo.network. The Reddit community for XYO is https://reddit.com/r/xyonetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. XYO’s official Twitter account is @officialxyo.

Buying and Selling XYO

According to CryptoCompare, “XYO (XYO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. XYO has a current supply of 13,960,974,963 with 12,844,821,265.9205 in circulation. The last known price of XYO is 0.00553298 USD and is up 1.59 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 58 active market(s) with $672,073.06 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xyo.network/.”

