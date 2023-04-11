YES WORLD (YES) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $14.05 Million

YES WORLD (YES) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 11th. YES WORLD has a market cap of $14.05 million and approximately $1.90 million worth of YES WORLD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One YES WORLD token can now be purchased for $0.0166 or 0.00000055 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, YES WORLD has traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About YES WORLD

YES WORLD’s genesis date was April 11th, 2022. YES WORLD’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 847,607,839 tokens. YES WORLD’s official website is yesworld.io. The Reddit community for YES WORLD is https://reddit.com/r/yesworld24. YES WORLD’s official Twitter account is @yesworld24 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for YES WORLD is medium.com/@yesworld24.

YES WORLD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “YesWorld aims to use green technology to reduce carbon footprints. It is leveraging a unique technology to develop energy-saving products. YesWorld is striving to bring this revolutionary heat reduction technology.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YES WORLD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YES WORLD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase YES WORLD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

