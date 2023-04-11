Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) Shares Down 3.2%

Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME – Get Rating) was down 3.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $9.01 and last traded at $9.07. Approximately 542,058 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 22% from the average daily volume of 692,241 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.37.

Several brokerages recently commented on ZYME. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Zymeworks from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Zymeworks in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Zymeworks in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Zymeworks from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Zymeworks from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zymeworks has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.22.

The company has a market cap of $571.88 million, a PE ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.86.

Zymeworks ( NYSE:ZYME Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported $4.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.62 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $402.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $371.36 million. Zymeworks had a net margin of 30.15% and a return on equity of 49.27%. Equities analysts expect that Zymeworks Inc. will post -2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Ecor1 Capital, Llc bought 440,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.80 per share, with a total value of $4,312,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,376,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,894,335.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 1,126,200 shares of company stock worth $10,635,510. Company insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tejara Capital Ltd bought a new position in Zymeworks during the fourth quarter worth about $3,194,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Zymeworks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Samsara BioCapital LLC increased its position in shares of Zymeworks by 66.9% during the 4th quarter. Samsara BioCapital LLC now owns 1,620,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,739,000 after purchasing an additional 649,700 shares during the last quarter. Sessa Capital IM L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Zymeworks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,823,000. Finally, Tang Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zymeworks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,144,000. 88.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zymeworks, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel, multifunctional biotherapeutics. Its product includes Zanidatamab, which is a novel bispecific antibody that targets two distinct domains of the human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2).

